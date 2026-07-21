₹45-Crore Eco-Nature Park With AI Birdwatching Centre At Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary Gets Green Signal | Sourced

Mumbai: The state government's ambitious eco-nature park and state-of-the-art birdwatching centre project at the Ramsar-designated Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary is set to take off with a Rs. 45-crore allocation from the District Planning Committee’s fund, announced by Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar.

20 Hectares, Minimal Disturbance

The project will come up on around 20.09 hectares along the Thane Creek shoreline near Bhandup Pumping Station, with tourism facilities restricted to just 0.35 hectares to ensure minimal ecological disturbance. The site is a biodiversity hotspot with mangrove ecosystems, wetlands and habitats supporting nearly 250 species of local and migratory birds. The eco-sensitive project will feature a 2.16-km mangrove nature trail, birdwatching centres, viewing decks, multi-level watch towers, butterfly garden, jetty, nature interpretation centre, lecture hall and eco-friendly visitor facilities.

Positioned as India’s first AI-based bird detection and monitoring tourism centre, the park will offer real-time bird tracking, AI-powered species identification, automated monitoring, analytics, recording, playback and biodiversity documentation across a 1.5-km stretch. Digital systems, centralised data management and live synchronisation will make it a destination for tourists, researchers and bird enthusiasts.

India's First AI Bird Detection Centre

Shelar said the project has received approvals from the Maharashtra Nature Tourism Development Board’s executive committee, Maharashtra Eco-Tourism Board, CRZ clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and technical approval from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). He also inspected the project site on Monday and said the development would be funded through the Suburban Special Fund.

"The initiative will strengthen environmental conservation and encourage greater public participation in protecting Mumbai’s natural heritage," said Shelar. Meanwhile, the BMC is developing an exotic bird park at Nahur West. Spread across a 17,139.64 sq m plot, around 10,859 sq m has been earmarked for the bird park, which will feature exotic species including sun conures, golden conures, eclectus parrots, African grey parrots, ostriches, toco toucans and black swans.

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