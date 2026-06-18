IndiGo Introduces Hassle-Free Airport Commute Service With Assured Cab Pick-Ups Across India

Mumbai: Expanding its travel ecosystem beyond air connectivity, IndiGo, one of India's preferred airlines, on Thursday announced the introduction of ‘Cabs with IndiGo’, a dedicated airport transfer service. The initiative aims to bring hassle-free journeys to its passengers.

The service is designed to ensure reliable, on-time, and stress-free connectivity to and from airports across Indian cities.

This new service has been integrated with the airline's IndiGo BluChip loyalty programme, allowing members to earn five BluChips for every Rs 100 spent on cab bookings. The initiative is designed to make airport commutes more rewarding while helping travellers accumulate loyalty points faster.

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Moreover, IndiGo goes beyond providing flight services, it also helps customers book hotels, offering access to more than 7 lakh stay options and handpicked sightseeing experiences.

The newest addition, Cabs with IndiGo, further enhances the passenger commute experience.

Features of the new service

Powered by Mojoboxx, Cabs with IndiGo offers travellers a dependable and transparent mobility solution with features tailored specifically for air travel, such as booking reverse cabs for just Rs 49 and 100 per cent confirmed rides with assured pick-up.

Passengers can also avail of free cancellation until pick-up time.

These services are designed to prioritise punctuality, reliability, and customer convenience. The service ensures guaranteed cabs for departures and dependable rides upon arrival, providing a smooth and convenient experience throughout the journey.

IndiGo outlines vision

Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo, said: “At IndiGo, our focus extends beyond operating flights—we are committed to building a seamless, end-to-end travel ecosystem that our customers can rely on. The introduction of Cabs with IndiGo strengthens this vision by ensuring that every stage of the journey, from home to the airport and onward to the final destination, is smooth, dependable, and stress-free. As we continue to enhance our suite of travel solutions, this service reinforces our promise of offering meaningful, hassle-free, and consistent mobility to our customers.”

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