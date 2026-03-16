IndiGo & Adani Airports Holding Ltd Partner To Offer IndiGo BluChips On Duty-Free Shopping

IndiGo teams up with Adani Airports Holding Ltd to allow BluChip members to earn loyalty points on duty-free purchases at major Indian airports | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 16: IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) announced a strategic partnership enabling IndiGo BluChip members to earn on duty-free shopping across AAHL-managed airports. Under this, the BluChip members can earn five IndiGo BluChips for every Rs 100 spent on duty-free products pre-booked through the Adani platform.

Partnership expands airline loyalty ecosystem

The collaboration comes amid rising loyalty programme expansions by India’s two major airlines, including IndiGo and Air India. Last year, IndiGo partnered with quick commerce platform Swiggy for BluChips, after which Air India entered into a similar partnership with Swiggy’s competitor Zomato for its Maharaja Points loyalty programme.

Under this new IndiGo-AAHL partnership, travellers can browse, reserve and pay for products online before departure and collect their purchases conveniently at the airport.

We’re delighted to partner with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. to make the Duty-free shopping experience even more rewarding.



Now earn 5 IndiGo BluChips for every ₹100 spent across categories like cosmetics, electronics, fashion and more, making every purchase a step closer to… pic.twitter.com/amt2GrlKO2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 16, 2026

Customers can log in through a dedicated portal, link their IndiGo BluChip membership ID and receive their earnings within 24 to 48 hours of completing their purchase on the basis of their spends. The initiative aims to deliver a smoother travel experience by combining digital convenience, loyalty benefits and airport retail.

IndiGo highlights expanded rewards for travellers

IndiGo’s chief digital and information officer Neetan Chopra said, “We are continuously striving to enhance the value proposition of our loyalty program. This partnership with Adani Duty Free strengthens our commitment to offering meaningful rewards beyond flights, making every step of the journey more beneficial for our customers. By combining IndiGo’s extensive network with Adani’s premium duty-free experience, we are delighted to bring greater convenience, choice, and value to millions of travelers across India."

Duty-free stores under the programme are currently available at airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Lucknow. The partnership aims to expand the plan at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati and the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

AAHL focuses on digital airport retail experience

AAHL’s chief executive officer for non-aero Suchit Bansal said, “We are transforming how travellers shop at airports by integrating digital discovery, pre-order convenience and seamless collection through the Adani platform. Our partnership with IndiGo brings together India’s largest airline and the country’s largest private airport operator to deliver a more connected and rewarding travel retail experience.”

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IndiGo operates more than 2,000 daily flights connecting over 140 destinations worldwide, including over 95 domestic and over 40 international destinations, making it India’s largest airline by fleet size and passenger traffic.

On the other hand, AAHL operates eight airports across India, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, along with NMIA. Together, these airports handle hundreds of millions of passengers annually.

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