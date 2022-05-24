Indian Railways withdraws restriction on supply of linen for comfort and convenience of passengers

As a major relief to passengers, the western railway has restored the linen service in its 31 pairs of trains.

The facility of linen in AC classes was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the situation getting better, however, on Tuesday WR released a list of trains in which the facility has been restarted.

In Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express, Mumbai Central – Hisar AC Duronto Express, Mumbai Central – Indore AC Duronto Express, Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express, Mumbai Central – Hapa AC Duronto Express Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express, Bandra Terminus – H. Nizamuddin Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Express and Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla SF Express linen service already restored.

Apart from that in Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Vivek Express, Surat – Mahuva SF Express, Surat – Hatia SF Summer Special, Ahmedabad – Dadar Gujarat Mail Express, Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express, Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express, Ekta Nagar – Varanasi Jn. Mahamana Express, Ekta Nagar – Rewa Mahamana Express, Indore – Daund SF Express, Indore – Chandigarh Express, Indore – Nagpur Trishatabdi Express, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Yasvantpur Express, Indore – Bikaner Mahamana Express, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Express, Indore – Bhandarkund Penchvalley Express and Chhindwara – Indore Penchvalley Express linen services also available now.

In addition to that in Indore – Patna express, Indore – Veraval Mahamana Express, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express, Indore – Patna Express, Rajkot – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express, Rajkot – Rewa SF Express and Jodhpur – Delhi Mandore Express also covered with linen facility.

"For the trains in which the linen service has not yet begun, will start soon in phase manner. Passengers need to make their own arrangements for linen for their journeys on such trains for a few more days" said an official adding that It is being informed that the supply of linen (Bedsheets, Blankets, etc.) is being done in a phased manner to ensure the proper quality of linen as a sizeable amount of fresh linen is being procured. Railways are working overtime to bring the service back to 100 percent as soon as possible.

