Indian Railways To Introduce Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express; Check Details

Representative image

Mumbai: Indian Railways planning to introduce Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai-Jalna. It will be the fourth train of its kind from CSMT. The proposal, sent by Central Railway to the Railway Board currently awaiting for final approval.

According to the proposal (FPJ has copy of the letter) proposed Vande Bharat train will halt at Thane, Nasik, Manmad, and Aurangabad stations in both directions. The proposed Vande Bharat train is expected to run six days a week, excluding Friday from CSMT and Saturday from Jalna.

Mumbai-Jalna train schedule

The proposed schedule indicates a swift 6.50-hour journey from Jalna to CSMT, departing at 5.05 am and arriving at 11.55 am. The return journey from CSMT to Jalna is scheduled to start at 1.10 pm, reaching Jalna at 8.30 pm.

The maiden Vande Bharat Express in Marathwada is anticipated to enhance connectivity between Jalna and Mumbai, possibly via Aurangabad railway station. While the date of introduction is yet to be finalized, a senior railway official suggests the service could commence within a couple of weeks.

The significance of this new express lies in its potential to address the long-standing demand for improved train connectivity between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Mumbai. Track testing on the Jalna-Manmad section is underway, and the train may boast an average speed of 130 km per hour, pending formal approval from the Railway Board.

Concerns for suburban commuters

The proposed Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express is anticipated to impact the schedules of 13 long-distance trains, including the Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat and six local services. A letter from Central Railway to the railway board suggests adjustments to accommodate the new express, potentially causing delays of three to five minutes for commuters on six suburban trains. However, no official decision has been made yet, as per CR.

Railway lines grapple with train congestion

"The Central Railway grapples with challenges stemming from heavy traffic on the Mumbai route, where delays in one suburban service can trigger a ripple effect, exacerbating congestion. The Kalyan-Kasara-Karjat route, in particular, faces significant congestion, and the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express is anticipated to impact the schedules of six suburban train services, including three Titwala locals and one each from Badlapur, Kasara, and Asangaon" said a workers union leader.

"Beyond the suburban network, 13 long-distance trains, including the Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express, are expected to experience a 5-minute delay in their journeys due to the adjustments. The Solapur-CSMT and Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT Vande Bharat Express services, introduced in February 2023, previously also led to slight timing changes for over a dozen local services" he said.

The timely running of local services has become a major concern, according to the Suburban Passengers Association, particularly with the introduction of new long-distance trains.

While there is no official decision on the operation of the Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express, a letter from the Central Railway to the railway board on December 19th raised concerns about its potential impact on suburban commuters.