 Indian Railways Prepares for Diwali With Anticipation Of 9 New Vande Bharat Trains
While official confirmation remains elusive, sources have revealed that the process of identifying potential routes for these new Vande Bharat trains is currently underway.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
Vande Bharat Express | Representative image/ ANI

Mumbai: The Indian Railways is gearing up to introduce nine more Vande Bharat trains ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival on different routes. Among these, it is speculated that three of these high-speed trains will likely be introduced on the Central Railways network.

The three proposed routes for these new trains are Mumbai to Kolhapur, Mumbai to Jalna, and Pune to Secunderabad, potentially enhancing connectivity and convenience for passengers in these regions.

As anticipation grows, railway enthusiasts and travelers eagerly await the official announcement, expected to bring further ease and efficiency to India's rail network.

