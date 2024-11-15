 Indian Railways Invites Bids For Kavach System Installation On 14,735 Route Kilometres, Progresses With Safety Rollout
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndian Railways Invites Bids For Kavach System Installation On 14,735 Route Kilometres, Progresses With Safety Rollout

Indian Railways Invites Bids For Kavach System Installation On 14,735 Route Kilometres, Progresses With Safety Rollout

Indian Railways has invited bids for the installation of the Kavach system, its indigenous automatic train protection technology, for 14735 route kilometres including Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Chennai section.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 02:41 AM IST
article-image
Indian Railways | Representative Image

Indian Railways has invited bids for the installation of the Kavach system, its indigenous automatic train protection technology, for 14735 route kilometres including Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Chennai section.

Out of the total 14,735 route kilometres, bids have been opened for the installation on 1,105 km, with the remaining bids set to be opened on November 24, 2024.

Additionally, Indian Railways has invited tenders for the installation of Kavach systems on 10,000 locomotives, with the financial bids currently under evaluation after being opened on November 4, 2024. The target completion date for both the trackside and locomotive installations is set for November 24, 2024.

The Kavach system rollout is progressing steadily. Installation work has already begun on the Mumbai-Delhi route, which is currently in its advanced stages.

FPJ Shorts
New National Standards For Safer Maternal Healthcare In India Launched Through FOGSI-NABH Partnership
New National Standards For Safer Maternal Healthcare In India Launched Through FOGSI-NABH Partnership
Mumbai: 2 Tragic Incidents Claim Life And Leave 1 Injured In Chembur And Malad
Mumbai: 2 Tragic Incidents Claim Life And Leave 1 Injured In Chembur And Malad
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Fumes After Ajit Pawar Reveals 2019 Secret Meeting At Gautam Adani's Residence
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Fumes After Ajit Pawar Reveals 2019 Secret Meeting At Gautam Adani's Residence
Manipur Violence: AFSPA Reimposed In 6 Police Stations As MHA Cites Ongoing Insurgent Activities
Manipur Violence: AFSPA Reimposed In 6 Police Stations As MHA Cites Ongoing Insurgent Activities

In 2024-25, Indian Railways has sanctioned the work of installation of the Kavach system on over 30,000 route Out of this, bids for over 14,000 route kilometres have been invited.

Indian Railways has also planned to invite bids for an additional 17,000 route kilometres in 2025-26, with further expansions of up to 30,000 route kilometres planned for 2026-28.

According to an official, Kavach, which is developed in ten years , has evolved with the release of Version 4.0. This new iteration was approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in July 2024 and is already operational on the 108 km section between Kota and Sawai Madhopur, with trials also underway on the 84 km Ahmedabad-Vadodara section.

The indigenous Kavach system was officially declared as India’s National ATP system in July 2020 and, by March 2022, was successfully installed on additional 1,200 route kilometres. Currently 1,548 route kilometres of Indian railway equipped with Kavach.

Read Also
Indian Railways: IRCTC Launches Special Tourism Packages For Sikh And Buddhist Pilgrims Covering Key...
article-image

"The ambitious roll-out of Kavach is a key part of Indian Railways' efforts to enhance safety, reduce accidents, and modernize its rail network ahead of the 2030 target of deployment of the Kavach on almost major routes of Indian railway" said an official.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 Tragic Incidents Claim Life And Leave 1 Injured In Chembur And Malad

Mumbai: 2 Tragic Incidents Claim Life And Leave 1 Injured In Chembur And Malad

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Fumes After Ajit Pawar Reveals 2019 Secret Meeting At...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Fumes After Ajit Pawar Reveals 2019 Secret Meeting At...

Indian Railways Invites Bids For Kavach System Installation On 14,735 Route Kilometres, Progresses...

Indian Railways Invites Bids For Kavach System Installation On 14,735 Route Kilometres, Progresses...

FPJ MLA Audit: Byculla's Yamini Jadhav Prepares For Sena Vs Sena Battle Amid Criticism Over...

FPJ MLA Audit: Byculla's Yamini Jadhav Prepares For Sena Vs Sena Battle Amid Criticism Over...

Mumbai: SECI Issues Show Cause Notice To Reliance Power Over Alleged Fake Bank Guarantee Submission...

Mumbai: SECI Issues Show Cause Notice To Reliance Power Over Alleged Fake Bank Guarantee Submission...