Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli enjoys his 'first proper experience' of Mumbai rains with a book in hand

Monsoon is here and Mumbai has begun receiving its share of rains. And while it’s pouring in the city Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli seems to be enjoying his first 'proper experience' of monsoon in Mumbai.
Virat who is quite active on social media regularly shares his photos and fitness videos on Twitter as well as Instagram. After it started to rain in Mumbai, the Indian captain took to the microblogging site and shared a photo of him reading a book while enjoying the showers in the city.
He wrote, “Great weather in Mumbai. Sitting out enjoying the beginning of my first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon. Couldn't be a better time to start reading something.”
Virat is currently staying with his wife Anushka Sharma at their Mumbai residence.
Both Anushka and Virat seems to be having fun spending time with each other. They have constantly shared several photographs and videos, and even some Instagram lives to connect with friends and fans.
The duo recently also shared a view from their house during the cyclone Nisarga.
