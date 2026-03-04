 India vs England T20 WC Semi-Final: Gautam Gambhir With Wife & Kids Seek Blessing Of Lord Ganesha At Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple – WATCH
Ahead of the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final on March 5, head coach Gautam Gambhir visited Siddhivinayak Temple with his wife and two children to seek blessings. Earlier, players Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Axar Patel had also offered prayers, highlighting the team’s spiritual preparation.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
Mumbai: Ahead of the high-stakes India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar with his wife and two children to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Earlier in the day, cricketers Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Axar Patel had also visited Siddhivinayak Temple.

The visit comes as the team prepares to face England in the semi-final on March 5. Earlier, before the semi-final qualifier match at Eden Gardens on Saturday, Gambhir, a former Indian opener, had offered prayers for the team’s success at the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata.

The temple visit underscores the players deep-rooted tradition to seek spiritual support before major matches, blending faith and focus in preparation for international competition.

