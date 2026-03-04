 India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final: How To Reach Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium By Train, Metro Or Car – Fastest Routes Explained
Mumbai will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England at Wankhede Stadium on March 5. With heavy crowds expected, fans are advised to use local trains, Metro Line 3 or BEST buses for smoother access. Limited parking and traffic congestion are likely, so early arrival is recommended.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final: How To Reach Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium By Train, Metro Or Car – Fastest Routes Explained | File Image

Mumbai is set to witness the high-voltage ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow, March 5. With thousands of fans expected to pack the stands for the high-stakes knockout clash, here is a detailed guide to help fans reach the stadium on time in the easiest way.

Mumbai Local Train

Mumbai’s local train network is the fastest and most convenient way to reach the stadium on match day. This is the closest railway station to Wankhede Stadium. Once you exit the station, the stadium is just a 10-minute walk away via Maharshi Karve Road.

Mumbai Metro

Mumbai Metro Line 3 connects key areas of the city to South Mumbai. Get down at Churchgate metro station and exit from Gate B2 for the quickest walk to the stadium. Metro Line-3 will run additional services on both up and down lines through the day and late into the night till 11:59 pm.

BEST Bus

The BEST bus network is another reliable option. Bus number 123, which runs from RC Church–Vasantrao Naik Chowk, and bus number 108, operating from CSMT Railway Station to Kamla Nehru Park, both halt at the Wankhede Stadium bus stop.

Cabs

While taxis and app-based cab services such as Uber, Ola and Rapido will be operational, heavy traffic congestion and police barricades near the venue could make direct drop-offs difficult. Fans choosing this option should factor in extra travel time to reach the stadium.

Private Vehicle

As there will be very limited parking available at or around the Wankhede Stadium on match days, it is advisable to avoid bringing your private vehicle.

What's allowed, and what's not allowed to carry

Fans attending the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium are advised to arrive 2–3 hours early. Allowed items include mobile phones, wallets, cash, cards, and small purses, while items such as laptops, cameras, power banks, large bags, outside food, and hazardous materials are prohibited.

