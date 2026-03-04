Mumbai Metro 3 Extends Service Hours For High-Voltage India-England T20 World Cup Semi-Final At Wankhede; Check Timings

Mumbai Metro 3 Extends Services For High-Voltage India-England T20 World Cup Semi-Final At Wankhede; Check Timings |

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) rolled out an update on extended service hours on Thursday to facilitate the smooth movement of cricket fans heading to South Mumbai for the high-voltage ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

With massive crowds expected for the knockout clash, the Aqua Line’s special timetable aims to ease congestion, reduce road traffic and offer spectators a fast, air-conditioned and reliable travel option on match day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The knockout clash, scheduled to begin at 7 pm at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, is expected to draw a packed crowd, resulting in heavy movement across South Mumbai. To ease congestion on roads and suburban rail networks, Metro Line-3 will run additional services on both up and down lines through the day and late into the night till 11:59 pm.

The fully underground Aqua Line, operated by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, spans 33.5 km from Cuffe Parade to Aarey Colony with 27 stations, covering key commercial and residential hubs. Stations such as Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan, Hutatma Chowk and CSMT are located close to Wankhede Stadium, offering spectators a quick and comfortable last-mile connection.

A major relief for match-goers is the extended last service from Churchgate. Metro authorities have scheduled the final departure at 11:59 pm on March 5, allowing fans ample time to exit the stadium after the night match and travel home without rushing.

Officials have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, arrive early to avoid peak-hour crowding, and rely on metro services for a safer and more efficient commute. The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion, easing pressure on local trains, and ensuring a seamless experience during one of the biggest sporting nights in the city.

The special metro arrangement is part of Mumbai’s broader transport planning for the World Cup semi-final, as the city gears up to host a marquee contest at one of cricket’s most electric venues.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/