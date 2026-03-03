India vs England, ICC T20 WC Semi-Final: Here Are The Nearby British Restaurants Near Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium | File Image

Cricket fever is set to grip Mumbai as the Indian Cricket Team locks horns with England in the high-stakes semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday. The much-anticipated clash will unfold at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, drawing roaring home support and a strong contingent of travelling England fans.

With excitement building across the city, British supporters looking for a taste of home before or after the big match won’t be disappointed. From classic European fare to British-inspired pub vibes, here are some restaurants located close to Wankhede Stadium that promise a familiar culinary experience.

1. British Brewing Company

Just about 20 minutes from the stadium, this lively gastropub combines British-style interiors with craft brews and hearty comfort food, making it a popular pre-match hangout.

2. The Goose and Gridiron

Located roughly 12 minutes away, this cosy European café serves Continental and Indian dishes in a plant-filled, intimate setting perfect for relaxed dining.

3. The Black Shepherd

Around 23 minutes from Wankhede, this spot is known for its authentic British offerings, ideal for fans craving traditional flavours.

4. Spesso Gourmet Kitchen

A 12-minute drive from the stadium, Spesso offers an extensive European and Mexican menu in a calm, low-key ambience with vegetarian-friendly options.

5. The Clearing House

Approximately 13 minutes away, this elegant venue features European cuisine served in a sophisticated space with high ceilings and classic architectural details.