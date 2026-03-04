Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma & Axar Patel Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai Ahead Of T20 WC Semi-Final Match vs England; Video

IANS/X

Mumbai witnessed a spiritual start to India’s preparations for their ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium, as cricketers Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Axar Patel visited the iconic Shri Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

The trio, dressed in casual attire, were seen offering prayers and performing rituals to invoke divine guidance and good fortune ahead of the high-stakes clash. The temple visit underscores the deep-rooted tradition among Indian cricketers to seek spiritual support before major matches, blending faith and focus in preparation for international competition.

With India gearing up to face England in the semi-final, the prayers at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple symbolize the players’ hopes for a victorious outing and a smooth path to the finals. Cricket fans across the country eagerly await the match, hoping that divine blessings and team skill combine for a memorable performance at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ishan Kishan Tries Not To Laugh During Abhishek Sharma's Pep Talk For Team India Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 WC Super 8 Clash; Video

In a light-hearted moment ahead of India’s Super 8 T20 World Cup match against South Africa national cricket team, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was spotted trying hard not to laugh during a spirited pep talk by fellow youngster Abhishek Sharma.

The video, shared by the BCCI, shows the squad gathered in a huddle at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sharma, yet to open his account in the tournament, stepped into the center and delivered a charged-up Punjabi war cry, ending with “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akaal.” His enthusiastic delivery drew cheers and laughter from teammates, with Kishan struggling to maintain a straight face, capturing a candid, human side of the Indian dressing room.

The incident highlighted Sharma’s role in boosting team morale, proving that even without runs on the scoreboard, his energy and leadership in the dressing room remain invaluable as India prepares for a crucial clash against South Africa.