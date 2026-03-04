 Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma & Axar Patel Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai Ahead Of T20 WC Semi-Final Match vs England; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIshan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma & Axar Patel Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai Ahead Of T20 WC Semi-Final Match vs England; Video

Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma & Axar Patel Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai Ahead Of T20 WC Semi-Final Match vs England; Video

Ahead of India’s ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium, cricketers Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Axar Patel visited Mumbai’s Shri Siddhivinayak Temple to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. The trio offered prayers and performed rituals, reflecting the longstanding tradition of Indian cricketers combining faith and focus before major international matches.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
IANS/X

Mumbai witnessed a spiritual start to India’s preparations for their ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium, as cricketers Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Axar Patel visited the iconic Shri Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

The trio, dressed in casual attire, were seen offering prayers and performing rituals to invoke divine guidance and good fortune ahead of the high-stakes clash. The temple visit underscores the deep-rooted tradition among Indian cricketers to seek spiritual support before major matches, blending faith and focus in preparation for international competition.

With India gearing up to face England in the semi-final, the prayers at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple symbolize the players’ hopes for a victorious outing and a smooth path to the finals. Cricket fans across the country eagerly await the match, hoping that divine blessings and team skill combine for a memorable performance at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ishan Kishan Tries Not To Laugh During Abhishek Sharma's Pep Talk For Team India Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 WC Super 8 Clash; Video

FPJ Shorts
Embassy Buildcon Pledges More Than 2 Crore Shares Of WeWork India For Debentures Worth ₹577.50 Crore
Embassy Buildcon Pledges More Than 2 Crore Shares Of WeWork India For Debentures Worth ₹577.50 Crore
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Announces Engagement To Millionaire Entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis With Stunning Ring Reveal; Video
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Announces Engagement To Millionaire Entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis With Stunning Ring Reveal; Video
When Is Holi Bhai Dooj 2026? Here's To Know Correct Date, Muhurat & More
When Is Holi Bhai Dooj 2026? Here's To Know Correct Date, Muhurat & More
IIBF Opens CAIIB 2026 Registration For May–June Cycle At iibf.org.in; Apply Till March 24 With Late Fee
IIBF Opens CAIIB 2026 Registration For May–June Cycle At iibf.org.in; Apply Till March 24 With Late Fee

In a light-hearted moment ahead of India’s Super 8 T20 World Cup match against South Africa national cricket team, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was spotted trying hard not to laugh during a spirited pep talk by fellow youngster Abhishek Sharma.

The video, shared by the BCCI, shows the squad gathered in a huddle at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sharma, yet to open his account in the tournament, stepped into the center and delivered a charged-up Punjabi war cry, ending with “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akaal.” His enthusiastic delivery drew cheers and laughter from teammates, with Kishan struggling to maintain a straight face, capturing a candid, human side of the Indian dressing room.

The incident highlighted Sharma’s role in boosting team morale, proving that even without runs on the scoreboard, his energy and leadership in the dressing room remain invaluable as India prepares for a crucial clash against South Africa.

Follow us on