Treat For Mumbaikars! Skip Crowd At Wankhede – Watch India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final At Nearby Theatres With Ticket Prices Starting At ₹150

Mumbai: The excitement for the upcoming India vs England Semi-final T20 World Cup match has gripped cricket fans across the country. While thousands of spectators are expected to visit Wankhede Stadium to catch the action live on March 5, there’s now a more relaxed alternative to catch the high-voltage clash. Imagine watching the match on the big silver screen, without the hassle of long queues and crowded stands, while enjoying your favourite popcorn and samosa. Wouldn’t that make the experience even more exciting?
Which Threatres In Mumbai are Screening the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Match?
Cricket fans in Mumbai can catch the India vs England semi-final on the big screen in both Hindi and English at several theatres across the city, including Wadala, Nariman Point, Nalasopara, Vashi, and more.
IND vs ENG Hindi Screenings:
Metro INOX Cinema, MG Road
Miraj Cinemas: IMAX, Wadala
PVR Odeon, Ghatkopar
PVR C&B Square, Chakala
PVR Market City, Kurla
PVR Citi Mall, Andheri
Miraj Cinemas: Anupam Mall, Goregaon
INOX Raghuleela Mall, Vashi
PVR Infiniti, Malad
PVR Milap, Kandivali
INOX Palm Beach Galleria, Vashi
Miraj Cinemas: R Mall, Mulund
Devgn Cinex, Mulund
Maison PVR, Jio World Drive, BKC
PVR Orion Mall, Panvel
INOX Raghuleela Mega Mall, Kandivali
PVR Lodha Xperia, Palava
INOX Thakur Mall, Dahisar
PVR Capital Mall, Nalasopara
Miraj Cinema, Nalasopara
IND vs ENG English Screening:
INOX Laserplex CR2, Nariman Point
PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel
INOX Insignia, Atria Mall
INOX R City, Ghatkopar
PVR Dynamix, Juhu
HDFC Millennia PVR ICON, Oberoi Mall, Goregaon
PVR ICON, Andheri
INOX Megaplex, Inorbit Mall, Malad
INOX Korum Mall, Thane
Show Timings & Ticket Prices:
The timing of the shows is between 6:00 pm and 6:40 pm, while the ticket prices range from Rs 150 to Rs 1,500.
How To Book Tickets
Tickets for the matches can be booked from the district by Zomato
