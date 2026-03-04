Treat For Mumbaikars! Skip Crowd At Wankhede – Watch India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final At Nearby Theatres With Ticket Prices Starting At ₹150

Treat For Mumbaikars! Skip Crowd At Wankhede – Watch India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final At Nearby Theatres With Ticket Prices Starting At ₹170 |

Mumbai: The excitement for the upcoming India vs England Semi-final T20 World Cup match has gripped cricket fans across the country. While thousands of spectators are expected to visit Wankhede Stadium to catch the action live on March 5, there’s now a more relaxed alternative to catch the high-voltage clash. Imagine watching the match on the big silver screen, without the hassle of long queues and crowded stands, while enjoying your favourite popcorn and samosa. Wouldn’t that make the experience even more exciting?

Which Threatres In Mumbai are Screening the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Match?

Cricket fans in Mumbai can catch the India vs England semi-final on the big screen in both Hindi and English at several theatres across the city, including Wadala, Nariman Point, Nalasopara, Vashi, and more.

IND vs ENG Hindi Screenings:

Metro INOX Cinema, MG Road

Miraj Cinemas: IMAX, Wadala

PVR Odeon, Ghatkopar

PVR C&B Square, Chakala

PVR Market City, Kurla

PVR Citi Mall, Andheri

Miraj Cinemas: Anupam Mall, Goregaon

INOX Raghuleela Mall, Vashi

PVR Infiniti, Malad

PVR Milap, Kandivali

INOX Palm Beach Galleria, Vashi

Miraj Cinemas: R Mall, Mulund

Devgn Cinex, Mulund

Maison PVR, Jio World Drive, BKC

PVR Orion Mall, Panvel

INOX Raghuleela Mega Mall, Kandivali

PVR Lodha Xperia, Palava

INOX Thakur Mall, Dahisar

PVR Capital Mall, Nalasopara

Miraj Cinema, Nalasopara

IND vs ENG English Screening:

INOX Laserplex CR2, Nariman Point

PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel

INOX Insignia, Atria Mall

INOX R City, Ghatkopar

PVR Dynamix, Juhu

HDFC Millennia PVR ICON, Oberoi Mall, Goregaon

PVR ICON, Andheri

INOX Megaplex, Inorbit Mall, Malad

INOX Korum Mall, Thane

Show Timings & Ticket Prices:

The timing of the shows is between 6:00 pm and 6:40 pm, while the ticket prices range from Rs 150 to Rs 1,500.

How To Book Tickets

Tickets for the matches can be booked from the district by Zomato

