Independence Day 2022: Cycle rally held in Airoli as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

A grand cycle rally was organised by Airoli ward in association with Nirdhar Foundation as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. More than 200 cyclists participated in the rally that started at Neva Garden in Sector 19 Airoli.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence is being celebrated with enthusiasm all over the country. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is also conducting a number of activities as part of the campaign for 75 years of India’s Independence.

As part of it, a cycle rally was organised from Neva Garden in Sector 19 Airoli to Bharat Ratna Doctor Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Sector 15 Airoli.

From August 13 to August 12, the tricolour flag will be hoisted in each and every house to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

Among cyclists, former mayor Sudhakar Sonwane, former corporator Ashok Patil, Ankush Sonwane participated in the rally which was organized on the initiative of Mahendra Sapre, ward officer of Airoli ward.

Ramesh Shukla, a disabled cyclist who lost his legs in a train accident, also raised the spirits of everyone by participating in this cycle rally.