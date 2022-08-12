Navi Mumbai: Zone 1 elocution competition held at NMMC headquarters

The civic body provided a platform for the new generation to share their thoughts for the country. | FPJ/Amit Srivastava

As part of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been organising a number of activities. Citizens are also participating with great enthusiasm.

The civic body provided a platform for the new generation to share their thoughts for the country. An inter-school elocution competition was organised by the education department on 'My dream India'.

Initially, the competition was organized at the primary level in every school of the municipal corporation and the best students were selected for the inter-school oratory competition of which 80 students were selected for the final round.

On August 10, a total of 40 students from zone 1 (Belapur to Turbhe) performed at the amphitheater of NMMC headquarters. The students of zone 2 from Koparkhairane to Digha will have their round on 12th August 2022.

Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole, Deputy Commissioner of Administration Department Jaydeep Pawar and others were present.

FPJ/Amit Srivastava