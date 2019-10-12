Incubation centre not revamped, lack of focus on research, claim MU students

Mumbai: Students studying at the Mumbai University (MU) claim increased scope for research and new methods for project work is the need of the hour. The varsity had claimed to revamp the incubation centre at its Kalina campus with new facilities for research, case studies, surveys and start-up ventures but no new initiatives have been undertaken till now.

Due to recent changing trends in higher education, students claim they need to focus primarily on research in order to apply for further studies. Majority of courses in universities in India and abroad require a significant focus on research as part of their eligibility criteria. But the MU does not have a thorough system in place to check research papers and help students to do an in-depth case study.

Students reveal they do not have research guides who can help them at every step. Mandar Lalwani, a student, said, “I want to do my research in aeronautical science but I am unable to find a research guide who can help me to write a well published case with comprehensive information. Our guides do not help us at every step and we have to seek help from students of other universities.”

In addition, students claim there is no facility for pursuing our research work or case studies with efficient fact checking. Damini Patel, a student, said, “Most of our research papers are not scrutinised for factual errors. Sometimes we refer to various online sources and may end up writing information which is not correct, so we need the university to check thoroughly before our research work is published.”

Two months ago, authorities of MU claimed to revamp the incubation centre at Kalina campus but students and teachers reveal the work is still pending. A senior teacher of MU, said, “The facility is still not revamped. We need a space to do our research work or use internet facility for new entrepreneurship and start-up ventures. Almost all master courses both in India and abroad have an entire semester dedicated to research, thesis and project work so we need to have a good background while we are pursuing our undergraduate programmes at MU.”