Increase in testing helps Thane civic body to curb positive cases

Thane: The increase in the testing capacity helped Thane civic body bring down the death rate and improve the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the city. The number of COVID patients detected daily have also declined. Now the recovery rate stands at 89.6 per cent.

"Since the beginning of October, the testing capacity has been increased from 4000 to 6000 per day, this has helped decline the percentage of patients daily detecting in the city. Earlier, the same was above 10 per cent, however, after increasing the testing capacity, it has come down to 5 per cent," said an official from TMC.

Besides, the death rate has also declined to 2.6 per cent, which was above 3 per cent earlier.

"In order to increase the awareness about testing in the city, a campaign has been carried in all the wards of TMC. Hence, though the testing capacity has doubled, the daily positive test cases are declining day by day. The daily number of deaths have also decreased," informed the civic official.

Earlier, the TMC was carrying out around 2000 tests daily, which was later increased to 4000 and then to 6000 with Antigen test facilities at station area to curb the spread of COVID-19 through passengers coming from long distance trains.

"Since last one month, the daily positive cases have been declined to 300, earlier, it was between 400 to 450, while the daily death counts were above 10," added official.