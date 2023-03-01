Inconvenience to Mira-Bhayandar commuters over govt inaction in relocating Metro car depot

Representive Image |

The Maharashtra government's indecision to relocate the Mumbai Metro Line 9 car depot to Uttan would mean the corridor opening only partially, causing an inconvenience to commuters in Mira-Bhayandar. The line is being constructed between Dahisar (East) on the Western Express Highway and Bhayandar (West).

The 10.58-km-long route – split into two phases by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) – is expected to drastically reduce crowding in suburban local trains and also induce commuters to switch from using vehicles to the latest mass rapid transit system. Phase-I is being developed between Dahisar (East) and Kashigaon, while the second comprises the remainder of the line up to Subhash Chandra Bose Ground in Bhayandar (West).

In October, a meeting of the locals from Rai, Morva and Mudha villages was held with MMRDA officials and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Thereafter, MMRDA officials visited alternate locations and it was recommended that the car depot will be moved further inside by up to 2km on a hill at Uttan. However, the state government has been dragging its feet to decide on the car depot's location, keeping the potential of the project locked for years to come.

Meanwhile, MMRDA officials are mulling over completing Phase-I of the project so that it can be opened for commercial operations around mid-2024. The deadline for completion of the entire 10.58km line is December 2025 and 55% of the work has been completed so far. It will take a minimum of two years from the award of contract for the car depot facility to be ready.

Commuting patterns studied by transport experts indicate that a substantial number of daily passengers travelling from Mira-Bhayandar and beyond terminate their journey at Andheri or Bandra. With the Metro 9 line getting connected with the recently inaugurated Metro 2A and 7 corridors, a sizable section of commuters is likely to take the commuting shift.