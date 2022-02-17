Income tax dept conducts searches at premises linked to former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan

Mumbai: The income tax department is conducting searches on Chitra Ramkrishna former chief executive of National Stock Exchange of India.

"The IT officials are at her residence in Mumbai," said a person familiar with the matter.

Ramkrishna is under investigation for making alleged illegal financial gains by way of sharing internal confidential information of NSE to an unknown person.

Recently, SEBI penalised her Rs 3 crore for irregularities in the appointment of Anand Subramanian as Chief Strategic Officer. Ramakrishna reportedly had clarified saying she was being guided by a ‘Yogi’ who lives in Himalayas.



Chitra Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of NSE from 2013 to 2016. A spiritual guru, who Ramkrishna claimed was dwelling in Himalayan ranges, guided her on personal and professional matters for 20 years.

This was revealed in order by market regulator SEBI against Ramkrishna and others in a matter of governance lapses in the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the chief strategic advisor and his re-designation as group operating officer and advisor to MD.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:11 PM IST