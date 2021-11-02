Income Tax Department attaches properties worth Rs 1000 cr linked to Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Income Tax Department has attached properties linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar worth Rs 1000 crore, reported news agency ANI.

Last month, Income Tax Department had conducted raids at the premises of close family members of Ajit Pawar.

Pawar had said he has no problem with the tax department raiding companies linked to him, but he was upset that his three sisters were dragged into this.

"Income Tax department conducted raids at houses and companies of my 3 sisters. I don't know the reason behind it but these are politically motivated raids. They are doing a low-level of politics. I feel bad," Pawar said.

Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister, said some entities linked to him were raided. "We pay taxes every year. Since I am the finance minister, I am aware of the fiscal discipline. All entities linked to me have paid taxes," Pawar said while speaking to reporters.

