'Incident Of Lathi Charge Is Unfortunate': CM Eknath Shinde Orders High-Level Probe On Jalna Clashes |

Thane: The incident of lathi-charge during the ongoing protest at Antarvali in Jalna district for Maratha reservation is very unfortunate. Stating that it is being investigated at a high level, the honest stand of the state government is to give reservation to the Maratha community. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed to the citizens to maintain peace.

While giving information in this regard, CM Shinde said, "Information about this incident has been taken from the Collector and Superintendent of Police. I also interacted with the leaders of this movement. I also requested them to call off the agitation while saying that the authorities are taking action on their issues on a war footing. But as he remained firm on the movement, his health was deteriorating. The Collector and Superintendent of Police went to meet him on Saturday. Seeing his condition, we also requested him to be admitted to the hospital."

CM Shinde Assures Justice

"It is the role of the state government that the Maratha community should get a reservation," said CM Shinde. The Chief Minister stated that he has a sense and a role to give justice to this society. A high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident of the lathi charge on the protesters.