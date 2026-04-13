In PICS | Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Visits Asha Bhosle's Residence, Pays Floral Tributes; Calls Her 'Immortal Pole Star Of Indian Music World'

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday, April 13, visited the residence of legendary singer Asha Bhosle in Mumbai to pay her final respects following her demise at the age of 92. The Mayor, during her visit, paid floral tribute to the legendary singer, whom she described as an 'immortal pole star of the Indian music world." The mayor was also accompanied by BJP leader Ashish Shelar.

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Pictures shared by Tawde also expressed her condolences to Asha Bhosle’s son and showed her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who has been devastated by the loss.

Taking to her official handle on X, the Mayor paid tribute and wrote, "The great festival has come to an end... The immortal pole star of the Indian music world, the revered Asha Tai, bid farewell to her mortal remains today. With her magical voice ruling the hearts of music lovers for decades, Tai's departure has caused an irreplaceable loss to the music world. My billions of salutations to Tai's memories and her melodious journey. Heartfelt tribute!"

Yesterday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his last respects to the veteran singer and offered heartfelt tributes to her.

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Asha Bhosle Cremation Details

The city is set to bid an emotional farewell to the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multiple-organ failure. Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 after suffering from a chest infection. Her mortal remains have been kept at her Lower Parel residence for public homage between 11 am and 3 pm.

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Several gathered to pay their last respects, including political leaders, personalities from sports, and the Indian Music and Film Industry. On the other hand, preparations are underway at the Shivaji Park cremation ground, and security too has been tightened. The cremation ground, too, has been decorated with flowers in tribute to the singer's iconic life and legacy.

The cremation will be held at Late. Bhagoji Baluji Keer Hindu Shamshan Bhoomi in Shivaji Park. The last rites will be conducted with full state honours at 4 pm today. A large number of fans and dignitaries are expected to gather. Asha Bhosle's death has left the nation in mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the country.

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