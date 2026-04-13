Uddhav Thackeray's Wife Rashmi Cries Inconsolably As Family Visits Asha Bhosle's Residence In Mumbai To Pay Last Respects - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family, visited the residence of legendary singer Asha Bhosle in Mumbai on Monday to pay their final respects following her demise at the age of 92.

Accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray, son Aaditya Thackeray and party leader Arvind Sawant, the Thackeray family joined several mourners who gathered to bid farewell to the iconic playback singer.

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Rashmi Thackeray Breaks Down While Paying Last Respects To Asha Bhosle

During the visit, an emotional moment unfolded as Rashmi Thackeray broke down while paying homage. Visuals from the residence showed her in tears, hugging members of the Bhosle family and standing beside the mortal remains of the singer. Her visible grief reflected the deep personal connection the Thackeray family shared with Asha Bhosle and the wider Mangeshkar family.

Uddhav Thackeray also expressed his condolences, describing the singer’s passing as a monumental loss to Indian music. “With Asha Bhosle’s demise, a pillar of Indian music has fallen. Her songs will remain her immortality,” he said. He added that her voice brought joy to countless generations and captured the full spectrum of human emotions.

He further noted that Asha Bhosle carried forward a rich musical legacy, following in the footsteps of her sister Lata Mangeshkar, and stood as a strong pillar during a golden era of Indian music.

Asha Bhosle To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 after suffering from a chest infection. She passed away the following day due to multiple organ failure, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed.

Her mortal remains have been kept at her Lower Parel residence for public homage between 11 am and 3 pm. The last rites are scheduled to take place at Shivaji Park with full state honours, where a large number of fans and dignitaries are expected to gather. Asha Bhosle’s death has left the nation in mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the country.

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