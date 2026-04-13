VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar Cries Inconsolably As Cricket Legend Pays Respects To Late Asha Bhosle In Mumbai

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was in tears as he visited Asha Bhosle's residence in Mumbai to pay his last respects to the legendary playback singer. Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife Anjali and he was seen in conversation with the family, constantly wiping tears from his face.

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The nation witnessed an emotional moment as Sachin Tendulkar broke down while paying his last respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle. It was clear that the loss was not just of a cultural icon, but of someone he deeply respected on a personal level. Sachin couldn't hide his tears, expressing his profound grief at the singer's death.

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Known for their mutual admiration, Sachin had often spoken about growing up listening to her timeless songs, while Asha Bhosle regarded the cricketing great with immense affection and pride. The two legends of their respective fields, shared a deeply personal bond over the years. Bhosle recently attended Arjun Tendulkar's wedding in Jamnagar, which is believed to be her last public appearance.

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Sachin's tribute to Asha Bhosle

"For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai," Sachin wrote in a heartfelt post on X at Asha Bhosle's passing.