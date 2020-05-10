In pics: First Air India repatriation flight brings back 329 stranded Indians from London

An Air India flight from London with 329 passengers landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said.

Following the directive by the Government of India, CSMIA welcomed the first repatriation flight that landed from London in the early hours of Sunday.

According to airport sources, CSMIA ensured safety and wellbeing of the passengers, right from the time the flight landed at the airport and passengers disembarked the aircraft till they left the terminal building.

The flight AI-130 repatriated the 329 Indians stranded in London during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Two more flights are expected later on Sunday - one from Singapore and another from Philippines.

Here are some pictures of the first Air India repatriation flight bringing back 329 stranded Indians from London: