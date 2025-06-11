IN PICS: CM Devendra Fadnavis Performs Bhoomipujan, Inaugurates ₹2,618.55 Cr Development Projects In Akola | X|@CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed the Bhoomipujan, laid the foundation stone, and inaugurated various development projects in Akola district and the Akola Municipal Corporation area on Wednesday, June 11. The projects are worth Rs 2618.55 crore and aim to accelerate the region's growth and development.

The Chief Minister emphasised that these projects mark a decisive step towards transforming Akola’s future, aligning with the vision of a “Viksit Maharashtra.” The initiative includes multiple infrastructure and civic development works intended to boost public services and local infrastructure.

In a post shared on social media platform X by the official handle @CMOMaharashtra, Fadnavis shared several images from the event. The post included pictures of the Bhoomipujan ceremony, the foundation stone-laying, and layout visuals of the development site on screen.

Several officials were present at the event, reflecting the government's commitment to rapid infrastructure growth in the region. The Rs 2618.55 crore investment highlights the state government’s focus on balanced regional development and long-term planning for urban and rural integration. With these efforts, Akola is set to benefit from improved facilities and stronger infrastructure.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches National Common Mobility Card for Mumbai Metro Line 3

In another news story related to the inauguration, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for Mumbai Metro’s fully underground Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line. This move aims to make public transport in the city easier and more connected.

The NCMC is a contactless RuPay card that will be active from Wednesday. It allows passengers to travel on Metro Line 3 from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk without needing to stand in line for tickets. This card can simply be tapped at entry and exit points, making travel faster and smoother.