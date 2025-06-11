Mumbai Metro Travel Upgrade: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches National Common Mobility Card; Here's How To Use It For Daily Commute |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for Mumbai Metro’s fully underground Line 3 (Aqua Line), aiming to simplify and unify the city’s public transport network.

The contactless RuPay NCM card will be operational from Wednesday and will allow passengers to travel between Metro Line 3 stations, from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk, without the need to queue up for tickets. This marks a major step in providing Mumbai commuters with an integrated, smart mobility solution.

Mumbai Metro Line 3 introduces the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) — a unified, contactless solution for seamless travel. Powered by RuPay, launched in collaboration with NPCI and SBI, the card was unveiled today by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri. Devendra… pic.twitter.com/XVZ1rD32J9 — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) June 10, 2025

प्रवाशांसाठी एक आनंदाची बातमी! ११ जून पासून अ‍ॅक्वालाईनवर एनसीएमसी कार्ड वापरता येणार आहे. यामुळे तुमचा प्रवास अधिक सोयीस्कर होईल.



Passengers will be able to use the NCMC card on the Aqualine starting from 11th June. This card will make your travel seamless.#Aqualine… pic.twitter.com/Th5honZOFC — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) June 11, 2025

NCMC Can Be Used Across City Metros

The NCM card is interoperable and can also be used on Metro Lines 1, 2A, and 7, in addition to select Chalo Buses, offering a seamless multi-modal travel experience across the city.

The launch event took place at Mantralaya in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, and other senior government and transport officials.

The rollout is being implemented by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRC) in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the State Bank of India (SBI).

According to officials, commuters already possessing NCM cards issued by SBI or other RuPay NCMC-enabled banks can start using them directly on Line 3 from Wednesday. For new users, the card will be available free of cost at any Metro Line 3 station or designated SBI branches. A minimum recharge of Rs 100 is required to activate the card, with a maximum top-up limit of Rs 2,000.

How To Use The Card:

1. Get the Card: Collect your NCM card for free at any Metro Line 3 station counter or participating SBI branch with a minimum recharge of Rs 100.

2. Tap and Go: Simply tap your card at entry and exit gates of Metro Line 3. No need for paper tickets or standing in queues.

3. Multi-Use: The same card can be used on Metro Lines 1, 2A, 7 and Chalo Buses.

4. Top-Up Anytime: Recharge your card online, through bank apps or at Metro station counters.

#NCMC card of @MumbaiMetro3 was launched today at the hands of Hon. @Dev_Fadnavis sir, Hon. @mieknathshinde sir, Hon. @AjitPawarSpeaks sir and Hon. @ssaunik mam. It will make commuting easier as it can also be used on other Metro lines & BEST buses. Thanks to @NPCI_NPCI and @SBI https://t.co/Nodv313sTX — Ashwini Bhide (@AshwiniBhide) June 10, 2025

MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide called the launch a major leap toward smart, commuter-friendly public transport. “This is more than just a card, it’s a step toward hassle-free, future-ready mobility in Mumbai,” she said.