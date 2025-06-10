 Mumbai Metro Line 3: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Unveils National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) At Mantralaya
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro Line 3: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Unveils National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) At Mantralaya

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Unveils National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) At Mantralaya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveils the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) at Mantralaya of the Mumbai Metro line. 3.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Unveils National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) At Mantralaya | X|@CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for the Mumbai Metro Route 3 at the Mantralaya on Tuesday. This new initiative introduces a unified, contactless solution for seamless travel on the metro, powered by RuPay. The event took place at the Mantralaya and was launched in collaboration with NPCI and SBI.

The card was unveiled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and other officials, including Sujata Saunik, Chief Secretary; Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLC; Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of MMRC, and Rajeev, Director (Systems). The announcement was shared by Mumbai Metro 3 on its official X account on June 10.

X|@MumbaiMetro3

Read Also
Mumbra Train Tragedy: CM Devendra Fadnavis, DCMs Express Grief; Opposition Slams Railways Over...
article-image
Read Also
Devendra Fadnavis At BSE In Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Hails Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s...
article-image

The Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, is a significant project that connects Cuffe Parade to Aarey Colony. The planned length of the line is 33.5 kilometres, and it features 27 stations. Primarily an underground line, it is being developed through a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra CM Hails Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s Green Bond Listing

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led a bell-ringing ceremony on Tuesday at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to celebrate the listing of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Green Municipal Bond – Secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). He described the event as a historic and defining moment in India's urban development and financial innovation.

Fadnavis highlighted that this listing marks a significant milestone in municipal financing, acknowledging PCMC as the first municipal corporation in India to issue green bonds. He stated, "I was told that shortly after issuance, bonds worth over Rs 100 cr were subscribed and later, 5 times more the subscription was recorded."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Extradition Process Begin

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Extradition Process Begin

MSEDCL To Hold Final Lucky Draw Of Digital Customer Scheme On June 10

MSEDCL To Hold Final Lucky Draw Of Digital Customer Scheme On June 10

Mumbra Train Tragedy: 2 Critical In ICU As Death Toll Reaches 4; Families Appeal For Help

Mumbra Train Tragedy: 2 Critical In ICU As Death Toll Reaches 4; Families Appeal For Help