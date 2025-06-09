Mumbra Train Tragedy: CM Devendra Fadnavis, DCMs Express Grief; Opposition Slams Railways Over Safety (Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with State Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar | ANI

In a tragic incident on Monday, four passengers lost their lives after falling from a local train near Mumbra station, on the busy Diva-Mumbra stretch. The Maharashtra Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers expressed their condolences to the victims' families, while opposition parties criticized the Railways and the BJP-led state government for their handling of the situation.

Maharashtra CM Expresses Condolences

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was quick to react to the tragic event, expressing his deep sorrow. “I am deeply pained by the incident where eight passengers fell from a local train between Diva and Mumbra stations, unfortunately leading to the loss of lives. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this difficult time,” said Fadnavis.

Deeply pained by the incident where 8 passengers fell from a local train between Diva and Mumbra stations, unfortunately leading to loss of lives. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this difficult time.

The injured passengers had been… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 9, 2025

He also assured the public that the injured were promptly rushed to Shivaji Hospital and Thane Civil Hospital, where they are receiving medical attention. “I pray for their speedy recovery,” he added, confirming that the Railway department has already initiated an inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Response

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his grief over the incident, especially considering the frequency with which local trains in the region operate. “I am deeply saddened by the horrific accident near Mumbra station this morning. Thousands of passengers travel on this route every day, making this a particularly tragic event,” said Shinde. He reassured the public that proper medical care had been provided to the injured at nearby hospitals and that an inquiry would soon determine the exact cause of the incident.

#WATCH | Mumbra Train Accident | Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "The train accident that has happened is a very unfortunate incident. It is a sad incident...Those who are injured are undergoing treatment. I have also spoken to the doctor. Whatever good treatment is… pic.twitter.com/2qnpoIeJ7o — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Statement

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s other Deputy CM, also extended his condolences. “The death of passengers after falling from a suburban train between Kasara and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is heartbreaking. This tragedy highlights the need for more serious attention to the overcrowding and safety issues on suburban trains,” Pawar said.

मध्य रेल्वेमार्गावरील कोपर ते दिवा स्थानकादरम्यान कसाऱ्याहून छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनसकडे जाणाऱ्या उपनगरीय रेल्वेगाडीतून पडून प्रवाशांचा झालेला मृत्यू दूर्दैवी आणि क्लेशदायक आहे. रेल्वे प्रवाशांच्या मृत्यूनं उपनगरीय रेल्वे मार्गावरील गर्दी व प्रवाशांच्या सुरक्षिततेच्या… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) June 9, 2025

He emphasised the need for immediate action by railway authorities to improve the safety and efficiency of the services, while praying for the quick recovery of the injured passengers.

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media to criticize the BJP-led government, highlighting the growing safety concerns on India’s railways. “While the Modi government celebrates 11 years of ‘service,’ the painful reality of the country is evident from the tragic news coming from Mumbai. The railway system, once the backbone of millions of lives, has become a symbol of insecurity, overcrowding, and disorder,” Gandhi wrote.

जब मोदी सरकार 11 साल की “सेवा” का जश्न मना रही है, तब देश की हक़ीक़त मुंबई से आ रही दर्दनाक ख़बर में दिखती है - ट्रेन से गिरकर कई लोगों की मौत।



भारतीय रेल करोड़ों की ज़िंदगी की रीढ़ है, लेकिन आज असुरक्षा, भीड़ और अव्यवस्था की प्रतीक बन चुकी है।



मोदी सरकार के 11 साल = न… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 9, 2025

He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Aaditya Thackeray’s Critique of Railway Minister

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader from the UBT Shiv Sena, also took a jab at Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his perceived lack of action on safety issues. “If you listen to the recent speeches of the Railway Minister, it feels as though he is delivering different voices every time. At times, it seems he is a ‘reel’ minister rather than a real Rail Minister,” Thackeray remarked, criticizing the government’s failure to address basic safety concerns.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Mumbra railway mishap, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray says, "Rail mantri has become a reel mantri. There have been multiple terrible train accidents in the last 2-3 years but no one is coming forward to claim any responsibility. This is solely the… https://t.co/eWszm8dnW8 pic.twitter.com/EhL8Nd92GZ — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025

He pointed to the increasing number of accidents in recent years and the government’s continued negligence in dealing with overcrowding and safety issues.

NCP's Sharad Pawar on Rail Safety

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar raised serious concerns about the increasing number of fatal accidents on Mumbai’s local trains. According to statistics, six to seven passengers lose their lives daily by falling off local trains. “The growing overcrowding is the main reason for these accidents. The Central Railway administration must take immediate and serious action,” Pawar stated.

मध्य रेल्वेच्या दिवा आणि मुंब्रा स्थानकादरम्यान ट्रेनमधून पडून प्रवाशांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अत्यंत दुर्दैवी आहे. सर्व निष्पाप प्रवाशांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. तसेच, काही प्रवाशांवर रुग्णालयात उपचार सुरु आहेत. त्यांच्याही प्रकृतीत लवकरात लवकर सुधारणा होवो, अशी… — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 9, 2025

He also advocated for the installation of automatic doors on trains to reduce such incidents and called for better planning of local train schedules to ensure passenger safety.

Harshvardhan Sapkal Calls for Minister’s Removal

Harshvardhan Sapkal, the Maharashtra Congress President, condemned the government’s response to the incident. He called the accident “a result of the BJP government’s incompetence,” and demanded the immediate removal of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: On PM Narendra Modi-led Government completing 11 years, Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal says, "They should show an account of the work they have done over the last 11 years in front of the country. They should not talk… pic.twitter.com/SyBu21fepS — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025

“Thousands of commuters risk their lives every day in Mumbai’s local trains. The BJP government has failed to address the overcrowding issue, leading to the deaths of innocent citizens. If the government is serious about improving the lives of ordinary people, they must focus on improving local train services,” said Sapkal.

He pointed out that despite ongoing discussions and promises, actions to improve passenger safety were non-existent. “The Railways must prioritize safety over projects like the bullet train, which serves only a few. The government should focus on improving the services that affect millions of ordinary people,” he added.