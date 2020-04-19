In Pics: Ajaz Khan taken to court after being arrested for 'hate speech' in Mumbai

Reports suggested that Khan's controversial remarks which were made in a Facebook Live video led to his arrest.

"If an ant is killed, a Muslim is responsible...If an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible," he had said. He goes on to talk about how the BJP has 'bought' media people such as Arnab Goswami and Rajat Sharma and hoped that they, as well as their families get the novel coronavirus.

This is not the first time the former Big Boss contestant has garnered attention from the law for his controversial statements.

In the past, Khan had been arrested by the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police after posting a rather provoking TikTok video. According to reports, the Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime branch had said that the videos had had "objectionable content mainly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc".

Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Solanki had filed a complaint, and later took to Twitter to announce the same, calling Khan a 'hate monger'.

On the professional front, Khan has appeared in films including Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Ghost Ghost Na Raha as well as having a role in the popular medical drama Dill Mill Gayye that was aired on STAR One. At present he is a part of the Colors TV show Parichay.