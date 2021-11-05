In Photos: Cabinet minister celebrates Diwali with traffic policemen in Thane; shares faral, sweets

Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated his Diwali with the Thane traffic police by having faral, sweets, and bursting cracks with them. Shinde distributed sweets and said the traffic police are our family who works hard to keep the city safe from traffic snarls. "We citizens celebrate this festival with pride. Because the traffic policemen stand on the road to manage law and order. Spending much time with them will make them happy and bring sweetness to their festival," added Shinde.

Advertisement

However, the celebration at the traffic office at Teen Hath Naka was completely different. From male to female policemen, everyone seemed happy as the cabinet minister Eknath Shinde came to celebrate with them. Shinde distributed faral snacks and sweets to the policemen.

"Starting from the pandemic days to monsoon and the recent festival, we salute the job done by the traffic police to keep the city safe. Many times, if any incident happens, it is them who reach the spot and clear the traffic," added Shinde.

The program was attended by Jaijeet Singh, Thane Commissioner of Police along with Balasaheb Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic.

Singh during the event said we are always supported by Minister Shinde, "Recently we asked them to install CCTV cameras and it was fulfilled. The home department had approved the proposal for CCTV camera which will be installed soon," added Singh.

Traffic DCP Patil said the minister spending time with a constable is different altogether during the festival.

"The constable usually hears about him during a convey passing through. But clicking a picture during a festival makes his pride. Similarly, we always have got support from the minister, whether it be pandemic days for treatment of officials to arranging of raincoats in monsoon," added Patil.

ALSO READ Mumbai had quieter Diwali this year as compared to last despite more use of crackers: NGO

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 07:42 PM IST