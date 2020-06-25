In HW ward, ALMs, BMC to conduct aggressive testing

Mumbai: In a bid to contain the spread of the dreaded Novel Coronavirus among the high rises, the Advanced Locality Management (ALM) groups of the H-West (W) ward, Bandra (West), have joined hands with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to conduct aggressive testing among housing societies and spread awareness among the community.

There has been a spike in the new COVID-19 cases at the HW award, wherein noticeably it has been found that the new cases have spiralled in housing societies especially while the state government has eased the lockdown rules earlier this month.

Earlier on Tuesday, assistant municipal commissioner, HW ward held a video conference with ALM body members and urged them to ensure stricter lockdown policies in housing societies.

"Civic officials are doing everything possible. But at the same time, the citizens need to be responsible as well. Now the number of cases is coming out from buildings which is not a good sign," said Visphute.

"The citizen's participation is required. Contact tracing is needed to be done at each and every housing society and then have to be reported to the ward level war rooms," added Visphute.

As per the latest data HW ward has 996 active cases and 1,853 cases have been reported from the ward in total.

Asif Zakaria, Congress Corporator, HW ward, stated that the main purpose of involving the ALMs is to reach out to more and more people at the community.

"With ALMs the administration will be able to reach out to more people. ALMs can educate and brief the people and clear off their stigmas, associated with the disease" said Zakaria.