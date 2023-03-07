IMD: Thunderstorm with moderate spells of rain expected in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar in next 3-4 hours

e-Paper Get App
Due to recent unseasonal rainfall in Maharashtra on the wee hours of Monday, farmers suffered losses.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that thunderstorms with lightning and moderate spells of rain are expected in the districts of Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar in the next 3-4 hours.

It further said that along with the thunderstorm, lightning with light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph is also very likely to occur in the said districts.

IMD in its forecast stated, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar during next 3-4 hours."

Meanwhile, due to recent unseasonal rainfall in Maharashtra on the wee hours of Monday, farmers suffered losses. Nashik's Chandori, Saikheda, Odha, Mohadi village, etc. areas of Niphad division of taluka received unseasonal rains along with strong wind. As per reports, crops such as wheat, maize, etc. suffered massive damage. 

(With inputs from ANI)

