Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues warning for thunderstorms, moderate rain in Mumbai, Pune & other areas of state

Mumbai: The India Meterological Department has issued a warning for Thunderstorms and moderate rains for Mumbai, Pune and Ahmednagar districts in Maharashtra.

According to the forecast, the thunderstorms will be accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places in these districts.

IMD forecasts thunderstorms

A report quoted IMD Mumbai's warning which stated, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out.”

IMD, according to the report, forecasted moderate thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Nagpur and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at isolated places in Akola, Wardha, Yavatmal and Nagpur districts of Vidarbha.

Mumbai rains

Parts of Maharashtra has been witnessing unseasonal rains accompanied by lightning for the past two days. Mumbai also saw hailstorm and has been seeing rainfall at isolated places since last evening.

The rains in Mumbai came at a time when temperatures have been on the higher side through February with average maximum temperature reaching 38.1 degrees Celcius.