'I'm Just Trying To Survive': KDMC Doctor & Other Staff Members Resign After Alleged Assault by Shiv Sena Corporator

The hospital staff and doctors at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) Shastrinagar Hospital were allegedly assaulted by a Shiv Sena corporator. |

Mumbai: Days after staff and doctors at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) Shastrinagar Hospital were allegedly assaulted by a Shiv Sena corporator, a 26-year-old resident medical officer (RMO) has submitted his resignation, saying he does not want to return to the hospital.

According to The Indian Express, the 26-year-old doctor and several other hospital staff members submitted their resignations on Tuesday after they were allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his associates.

Doctor cites fear after assault

Explaining his decision, the doctor said he has been living in fear since the alleged assault and has been constantly changing his location after receiving threatening calls and messages from unknown individuals.

The young doctor has reportedly not returned to work since the incident. Reports further stated that he has not informed his mother, a school teacher and his single parent, about the alleged assault.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, "My mother is a school teacher. She is a single parent, and I'm her only child. I don't have the courage to tell her what happened. I cannot imagine what she will go through if she knows. Right now, I'm just trying to survive."

According to the FIR registered at Vishnunagar Police Station, the doctor is a native of Washim district. He completed his BAMS degree and had been working as an RMO at KDMC's Shastrinagar Hospital for nearly five months.

Attack leaves doctors traumatised

Meanwhile, another doctor who was allegedly assaulted during the incident, Dr Shrushti Baviskar, has also expressed concern, saying the attack left her deeply traumatised.

According to The Times of India, Dr Baviskar had joined the civic hospital just a month ago. The incident, which occurred during her first job as a doctor, has reportedly shaken her confidence.

Speaking to the media, her father, Mahendra Baviskar, said the assault on doctors and hospital staff reflected a complete breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, the incident which took place late on Monday night at the KDMC-run Shastrinagar Hospital, where Mhatre and several others allegedly assaulted doctors, nurses and other medical staff. The attack reportedly left several employees in tears and prompted doctors and hospital staff to launch a strike, disrupting routine healthcare services.

Following the incident, Mhatre and three others were arrested. The other accused have been identified as Akshay Karande, Ramesh Pawar and Shailesh Nikam, who were arrested on Wednesday.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/