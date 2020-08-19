IIT-Bombay secures second place in ARIIA 2020

Mumbai: Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has secured the second position in the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation (ARIIA) 2020 announced on Tuesday under the category of government-funded institutions.

ARIIA has been initiated since August 30, 2018 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to rank all major higher educational institutions and universities on parameters related to innovation and entrepreneurship development.

The parameters used for consideration for ARIIA rankings include budget, facilities, awareness, entrepreneurship, commercialisation, learning methods and governance. Subhasis Chaudhuri, director of IIT-Bombay, said, “IIT-Bombay places a great emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship and strives hard to ensure the fruits of research get translated to products, benefitting the country."

Milind Atrey, Dean (Research and Development) of IIT-Bombay said, “The institute strives to cultivate a vibrant industry-academia symbiosis to ensure innovations and technologies developed in the laboratories reach the society at large."

IIT-Madras secured the first place followed by IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and IIT-Kharagpur under the institute of national importance and central universities under publicly funded institutions in the ARIIA 2020. The Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai secured the first place under government-aided universities.

While, College of Engineering, Pune secured the first place, Shri Guruji Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology, Nanded secured the fourth place and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai secured the fifth place under government-aided colleges and institutes in the ARIIA 2020.