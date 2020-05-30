IIT Bombay reports first fatality due to Covid-19

The first death due to Covid-19 on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) campus was reported on Thursday after an employee with the institute's transport department was declared succumbed to the deadly virus.

According to the IIT B spokesperson, the 40-year-old employee lived outside the campus and shifted in the campus five-six days ago. "Two days back he started showing symptoms. The IIT-B hospital suspected he might have covid 19 and so he was shifted to BYL Nair hospital where he was tested positive. He had co-morbidities and succumbed to the infection on Thursday evening," the spokesperson said.

IIT-B director Dr Subhasis Chaudhari took to Facebook to announce the development.

The first case of Covid-19 at the IIT Bombay campus was reported on May 2 after the wife of a staffer tested positive for the virus.