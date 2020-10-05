'If now CBI inquiry is also not being trusted, then we're speechless...': Sanjay Raut to 'those' doubting AIIMS report in SSR case

Mumbai: Two days after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board, in its report ruled out the murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said there was a conspiracy to malign the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai Police since the beginning of the case.

Speaking to media, Raut questioned the people who are doubting the AIIMS reports and said Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board who submitted the report to CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has no connection with Maharashtra or Shiv Sena.

"Since the very beginning, in this case, there has been a conspiracy to malign Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police. If now CBI inquiry is also not being trusted, then we're speechless," he said.

Commenting on the report Raut said, "It is as per the reports of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He doesn't have any political connection or any links with Shiv Sena." Earlier today, Shiv Sena demanded an apology from political parties and media houses for 'defaming' Mumbai Police and Maharashtra in the late actor's death case.

The party also accused the Central government of using the late actor's family for political gain in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.