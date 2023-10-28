If Karnataka Had 40% Government, Maharashtra Has 1000%: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: While accusing the state government of rampant corruption in all sectors, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that over ₹8500 crore or road works have been stalled in the city and added, "if the erstwhile government in Karnataka was dubbed as 40% government, here in Maharashtra we now have a 1000% government."

Thackeray, who addressed a press conference, said that the government announced works of over ₹6000 crore in Mumbai but none of them have been started as yet.

Aaditya demands answer on BMC-contractor syndicate

While raising voice over the civic administration and contractor syndicate, the Yuva Sena chief also sought to know what action was taken by the Municipal Commissioner against such nexus.

"For about a year we have been raising voice over the condition of roads. In all those cities being run by administrators rampant corruption is going on. Mumbai has five contractors. One of them was slapped with a termination notice. He has filed a reply and the hearing is scheduled this week. Whether any action is taken against the contractor after the hearing or the issue is settled after accepting 'Khoke' is what we want to see," Thackeray said.

Roadwork stalled in city: Aaditya

"Generally work on roads are completed in Mumbai between October 1 and May 31. But, here October is almost over and no work has started. Works worth ₹2500 crore are lying idle. Traffic police are being pressured to not grant NOC for road works ," he added.

He also blamed the government for particulate matter pollution in the city. Dust arising out of the construction sites is leading to this pollution, but there is no one to control it. 15 out of 24 wards have no ward officers. Exams are over and results too are out. But, appointments have been stalled just for the sake of money, Aaditya Thackeray said.

