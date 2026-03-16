'If CM Fadnavis Not Willing To Accept, Then...': Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams Maha Govt Over LPG Shortage, Seeks Explanation For Queues

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday questioned the claim by the Centre and State that there is no LPG shortage due to the Middle East crisis, asking why people were still seen waiting in long queues for cylinders across the state. Criticising CM Fadnavis, Thackeray added that if the chief minister is unwilling to accept the existing situation, 'then the state's situation is really difficult.'

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While speaking to reporters, he said, "If there is LPG supply, then why are queues for cylinders being seen? I have received information that 30 to 40 per cent of hotels in Mumbai are shutting down due to the shortage. Common citizens are suffering."

"If the government claims there is no shortage of LPG cylinders, then why are people struggling to get them?" the Sena UBT leader questioned.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Devendra Fadnavis said that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the state and blamed Congress for spreading panic, which led to long queues at distribution centres.

While addressing reporters in Chandrapur, the CM said, "The Opposition, especially the Congress, is creating panic among people, leading to unnecessary queues at LPG distribution centres. The Centre and gas companies have made it clear that there is no shortage of LPG. There is no need to fear or rush to outlets. People should make online bookings; the gas required by consumers is available." "In our country, a sense of panic is being created by the Congress," he added.

Eknath Shinde-led Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, who visited Bharat Gas agency in the city to check if there was any shortage. Nirupam slammed the Congress party for allegedly spreading rumours, saying that such claims are false and urged people not to believe the misinformation.

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