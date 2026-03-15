'Long Queues For LPG Cylinders Because Congress Spread Rumours About Shortage,' Alleges Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam - Video

Sanjay Nirupam Says LPG Shortage Rumours Spread By Cong Triggered Panic Bookings, Long Queues; Appeals Citizens To Remain Calm & Trust Govt - WATCH |

Mumbai: Amid long queues for LPG cylinders across Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday visited a Bharat Gas agency in the city to check if there was any shortage. After speaking with the agency manager, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader said there is no shortage in the supply of LPG cylinders.

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On the other hand, Nirupam slammed the Congress party for allegedly spreading rumours that the ongoing conflict in West Asia would lead to a reduction in gas supply. He informed that such claims are false and urged people not to believe the misinformation. "That is just rumours," Nirupam asserted.

What Is Leading To Long Queue Of People?

According to Nirupam, the rumours spread by the Congress led to panic bookings of LPG cylinders. He claimed that while the usual daily demand in the country is around 55 lakh cylinders, bookings recently rose to nearly 88 lakh as many households placed orders despite already having full cylinders at home.

Explaining the rules, he added that consumers are allowed to book another cylinder only 25 days after receiving one. However, due to panic, many people are booking additional cylinders early, creating an impression of shortage, which has led to long queues.

Nirupam Appeals to People To Remain Calm & Trust Govt

While speaking to news agency IANS, he added that the government is taking all possible measures and shipments carrying large quantities of gas are also arriving. He also appealed to citizens to remain calm and trust the government.

Difficulties Faced By Small Vendors

The Sena leader acknowledged that some difficulties may be faced by small vendors, such as street food sellers, who do not have official LPG connections and often buy cylinders through unofficial channels.