'Why Were You Lying To People?': Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Govt On Reports Of LPG Cylinder Shortage, Says 'Centre Should Explain...' |

Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday slammed the Central Government over the recent reports of severe commercial LPG shortages across the country, amid the conflict in West Asia. The UBT leader demanded government accountability, saying that while sources indicated sufficient reserves, hotels and manufacturing units have reported facing severe shortages. "Why were you lying to people?" she questioned.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Chaturvedi questioned, "Why were you lying to people?... It shows that, be it our geopolitics or our govt, they run only on 'jumlebaazi', not on planning or keeping in mind the issues of the public." "Why did the crisis occur? Govt should explain this," she added.

Industry bodies have warned of a severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders affecting hotels and restaurants across multiple cities. In Mumbai, they said nearly half of the eateries could be forced to shut temporarily if supplies are not restored within the next two days. Not just Mumbai, restaurants and hotels across the country, especially in cities like Bengaluru, Telangana and Pune, may be forced to shut operations, seeking urgent government intervention on the issue.

Amid the West Asia crisis, the government has revised the priority order for allocating domestically produced natural gas, placing LPG production alongside CNG and piped cooking gas at the top. This has led to a supply crunch for hotels and restaurants, which use market-priced commercial LPG.

The shortage of commercial LPG has become extremely serious over the past week, with intermittent disruptions escalating into a near-complete halt in supply in several regions since Monday, said Shetty, who is also the Spokesperson, Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) - HRAWI.

'No Shortage' Says All India LPG Distributors Federation

Executive President, All India LPG Distributors Federation PN Seth, on Tuesday, said there is no shortage of LPG cylinders and the supply of both commercial and domestic cylinders is continuing as usual.

While speaking to ANI, Seth said, "There is no shortage, and the supply of commercial and domestic cylinders is going as it used to before. The domestic sector is the top priority. We are meeting with distributors and all stakeholders."

(With inputs from agencies)

