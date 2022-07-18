e-Paper Get App

ICSE result: Mira Road girl bags third spot in India

Aspiring to become a doctor like her parents, she scored the perfect 100 in subjects including- mathematics, chemistry, geography and computer applications.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Aastha Viral Shah, a student from RBK School in Mira Road, has scored 99.40 per cent in Class X exams of the ICSE |

In a proud moment for the twin-city, Aastha Viral Shah, a student from RBK School in Mira Road, has scored 99.40 per cent in Class X exams of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISCE).

The scoring has helped Aastha become the third all-India topper of the ICSE examinations.

At a time when coaching classes and tuitions are part of a daily routine for even a primary section student, Aastha has set an example for other students by concentrating only on self-study and regular school studies.

Aspiring to become a doctor like her parents, she scored the perfect 100 in subjects including- mathematics, chemistry, geography and computer applications.

Aastha is fond of the classical dance form -Kathak and likes to play Basketball.

article-image

