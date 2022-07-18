e-Paper Get App

ICSE Class 10 result 2022: Pune's Hargun Kaur Matharu tops with 99.8%

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 08:39 AM IST
article-image
Hargun Kaur Matharu |

Hargun Kaur Matharu, an ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) exam topper from St. Mary's School in Pune, secured a 99.8% in her class 10 exam.

She plans to pursue coding and wants to appear the JEE exam.

The top rank was shared by four students—three girls and one boy. Anika Gupta from Kanpur, Pushkar Tripathi from Balrampur, Kanishka Mittal from Lucknow, and Hargun Kaur Matharu from Pune all scored 99.80 percent.

Read Also
ICSE Class 10 results 2022: Mumbai toppers describe their study pattern, challenges
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationICSE Class 10 result 2022: Pune's Hargun Kaur Matharu tops with 99.8%

RECENT STORIES

Monsoon Session to being today, Centre to introduce 24 bills

Monsoon Session to being today, Centre to introduce 24 bills

Uddhav-faction Sena MP Sanjay Raut claims Centre engineered split in party

Uddhav-faction Sena MP Sanjay Raut claims Centre engineered split in party

Mumbai: Two persons issue bogus invoices to evade GST; arrested

Mumbai: Two persons issue bogus invoices to evade GST; arrested

Jammu & Kashmir: Accidental blast along LoC kills JCO and army officer

Jammu & Kashmir: Accidental blast along LoC kills JCO and army officer

Mumbai updates: City may receive moderate rain; heavy rainfall in isolated places, say civic body...

Mumbai updates: City may receive moderate rain; heavy rainfall in isolated places, say civic body...