ICSE Class 10 result 2022: Pune's Hargun Kaur Matharu tops with 99.8%

Hargun Kaur Matharu |

Hargun Kaur Matharu, an ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) exam topper from St. Mary's School in Pune, secured a 99.8% in her class 10 exam.

She plans to pursue coding and wants to appear the JEE exam.

The top rank was shared by four students—three girls and one boy. Anika Gupta from Kanpur, Pushkar Tripathi from Balrampur, Kanishka Mittal from Lucknow, and Hargun Kaur Matharu from Pune all scored 99.80 percent.