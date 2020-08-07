ICG rescues 16 fishermen near Arnala coast

After six hours of rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) authority saved 16 fishermen after their boat was caught in the rough Arabian sea near Arnala coast.

The vessel, named Dev Sandesh, with 16 fishermen onboard was caught up in the rough sea with high speed winds prevailing at about 70 kms west of Arnala coast on Tuesday evening. The boat, which was registered in Thane, was taking water onboard.

The distress call was received by Yellow Gate police station, which alerted the Coast Guard Mumbai Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai, which immediately swung into action. After ascertaining the exact location of the boat at sea, it activated the International Safety Net and continuously relayed the message on broadcast for all the ships in the area, especially the transiting ships to render assistance to the boat in distress.

According to the ICG officials an Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Asmi responded to the message and notified the MRCC to be in the vicinity. It was diverted for the rescue operation.

Since the situation at sea had worsened, the MRCC asked OSV Greatship Asmi to keep a strict vigil, while the Coast Guard diverted another offshore support vessel Colonel SP Wahi in the vicinity for the rescue operation

After six hours of continuous effort all the 16 crew were rescued and taken onboard they arrived in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.