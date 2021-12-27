e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,531 new COVID-19 cases, 7,141 recoveries; Omicron case tally at 578Sensex nosedives over 450 points, Nifty below 16,900
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 08:35 AM IST

'I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand,' Salman Khan narrates encounter with snake

Khan also stated that the snake was 'kind of poisonous.'
FPJ Web Desk
Salman Khan | ANI

Salman Khan | ANI

Advertisement

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday was discharged from a hospital after he was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, sources said.

Khan narrated the ordeal to reporters, and stated that the snake was 'kind of poisonous.'

"A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now," he said.

According to sources, the snake bit Khan's hand on Saturday night, following which he was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai.

The actor was discharged on Sunday morning.

"Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well," sources close to the actor said.

Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today.

He was recently seen on the big screen in "Antim: The Final Truth", which released last month.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Minor incident, keeps happening,' says Salim Khan about Salman snake bite 'Minor incident, keeps happening,' says Salim Khan about Salman snake bite

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 08:35 AM IST
Advertisement