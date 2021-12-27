'I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand,' Salman Khan narrates encounter with snake

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday was discharged from a hospital after he was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, sources said.

Khan narrated the ordeal to reporters, and stated that the snake was 'kind of poisonous.'

"A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now," he said.

According to sources, the snake bit Khan's hand on Saturday night, following which he was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai.

The actor was discharged on Sunday morning.

"Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well," sources close to the actor said.

Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today.

He was recently seen on the big screen in "Antim: The Final Truth", which released last month.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 08:35 AM IST