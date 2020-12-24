I don't regret my association with Congress: Urmila Matondkar

Mumbai: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who recently joined the ruling Shiv Sena, has said she does not regret her brief association with the Congress and has high regard for that party's leadership.

Talking to PTI, Matondkar said one-year of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been "brilliant", and taking care of people's welfare amid COVID-19 and natural disasters was a big task.

Matondkar (46) also said she is a "people's actor" and will work hard to become a "people's politician". "I don't want to become a leader who just sits in AC rooms and tweets...I know what I have to do and how to do and I will keep learning," she said.

Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Congress's ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on December 1 this year. Last year, she had joined the Congress in March and quit the party in September.

On her brief stint in the Congress, she said, "I was in the party for less than six months and the Lok Sabha campaign for 28 days gave me many good memories." Matondkar said she is not the person who would kept regrets in her heart.