'I can kill Modi and even abuse him': Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's controversial remark; Devendra Fadnavis reacts

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole made a controversial statement during a rally when he said that he can kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state Congress chief passed the statement on Sunday, January 16 when he held meetings at many places in his constituency ahead of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Lakhani tehsil of Bhandara district.

During the campaign, Nana Patole said "I can kill Modi and even abuse him."

While talking to party workers after the campaign rally, Patole said, "I have been in politics for the last 30 years but not a single school is not in my name. I always help everyone. I can kill Modi, I can even abuse him." "That is why Modi came to campaign against me. An honest leadership stands before you," he added.

Taking a note of his remarks, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra and BJP Leader,Devendra Fadnavis slammed the state Congress chief and cited the recent security breach incident of PM Modi in Punjab.

On his official Twitter account, Mr Fadnavis wrote, "In Punjab near the border of Pakistan, Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was halted for 20 minutes, but the Congress chief minister of Punjab did not even notice it and now Congress president of Maharashtra says, I can kill Modi, I can swear.."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday decided to appoint a Woman Working President in each district Congress committee of Maharashtra.

State Congress president Nana Patole said, "The move is intended to strengthen the participation of women in politics." "It was during the Congress government that the decision to reserve 50 per cent seats for women in local bodies elections and other landmark developments came," he said.

A letter on behalf of the MPCC President has been sent to all district units and they have been asked to propose the name of a senior dedicated Congress worker for the post of Working president in their respective districts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Each Maharashtra Congress district unit to have woman working president, says Nana Patole

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:17 PM IST