I am coming: Sharad Pawar's message to government

Mumbai: A loaded message, 'Me Yetoy', with a candid, close up photograph of the Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar was circulated across social media. Literal translation, "I am coming", says a lot, considering the Assembly polls too are being held on October 21 and Pawar is set to head to the Enforcement Directorate office on Friday.

The party is charged and revived that their 'saheb' has been wrongly named and workers from the city and the hinterland too are expected to join in large numbers, that has got the police on their tenterhook. Meanwhile, there are rumours ED will keep their doors shut to disallow Pawar and NCP workers from entering the office at Ballard Pier. The bold step Pawar has taken to go without being called by the ED, has shocked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and their leaders, as they were caught off guard.

The series of messages with professionally made posters of Pawar is actually now the official media campaign which the party ready made, thanks to the aimless shooting by the ED. The other posters say, "I am coming to question the dictatorship," a direct arrow shot at the politically vindictive move by the government, say the party workers. In fact all NCP workers have put Pawar as their Display Profile photo on their Whatsapp accounts. And before the other leading parties could envisage, the

NCP has launched a social media campaign, without doubt their leader being the face of the elections. Many observers chuckle at the thought, whether it is Pawar who will question the ED, instead of the other way round. As hinted ED may not question him as they have not yet sent an official summons to him.

The NCP youth workers will gather in large numbers at their party head office, which is strategically behind the ED office. "We will fight this government by standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Pawarsaheb who is liike a father to us," said, Ravikant Warpe, working president of NCP youth wing. Pawar sensing that his supporters may get aggressive, has asked them to make sure public is not inconvenienced. "I appeal to all my NCP cadre and supporters not to gather near the ED office premises. Keeping our tradition to honour the Constitution and respect the institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies," Pawar tweeted.